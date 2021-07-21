Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.87.

CNI stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.44.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

