Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,239 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.74% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.