Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $13.96 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $257.65.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.96.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

