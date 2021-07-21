Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

