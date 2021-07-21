Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after buying an additional 156,111 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after buying an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $179,560,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.18.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

