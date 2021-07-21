Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $15.74 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,248 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $298.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $163.44 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,065 shares of company stock worth $31,556,101. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

