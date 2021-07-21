Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $16.22 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,215.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 112,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 103,874 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $2,848,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $734,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.81.

Shares of PPG opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

