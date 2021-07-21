Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $17.34 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Discovery worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 19.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISCK. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

