Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $18.54 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of HubSpot worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,599 shares of company stock worth $18,884,746 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $576.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.64 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $541.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

