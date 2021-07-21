Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,398 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

