Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 155.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,893 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after purchasing an additional 546,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,224,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $156.12 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

