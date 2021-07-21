Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $15.45 Million in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 397,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.88% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,859,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,169 shares of company stock worth $4,331,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

KYMR stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

