Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $15.74 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 218,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,742,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $309,405,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $146,377,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $133,157,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $90,320,000.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

