Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $16.53 Million in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 626,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.44% of OLO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $106,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $291,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OLO opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLO. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

