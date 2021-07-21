Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $232.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

