Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

J stock opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.92 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

