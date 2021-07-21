Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 474,074 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of VeriSign worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,480 shares in the company, valued at $179,269,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,552 shares of company stock worth $6,545,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $229.43 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

