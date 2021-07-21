Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $13.43 Million Investment in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,550,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,433,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.71% of Burford Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

