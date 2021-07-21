Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 310,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,442,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.53% of Viant Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

