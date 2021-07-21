Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $13,600,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,033,985 shares of company stock valued at $238,307,801. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $246.47 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

