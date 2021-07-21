Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 478,169 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Exelon by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 628,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.