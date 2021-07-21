Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 983,612 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

