Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.86.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $252.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

