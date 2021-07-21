Jarvis Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $772,547.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $772,547.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

