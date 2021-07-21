Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 6,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,260 shares in the company, valued at C$917,059.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00.

PEY stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.99. 276,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,329. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.7868017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

