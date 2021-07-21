Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €95.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.93 ($108.15).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI stock opened at €70.07 ($82.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.