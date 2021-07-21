JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Lowered to $20.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

JBLU stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Hanif Dahya bought 20,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

