Jetcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $496,174.18 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 325.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $496,174.18 and $233,571.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013321 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00788578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.