JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 8.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $60.73. 35,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,328,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

