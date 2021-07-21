JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.66

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.66 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 100.09 ($1.31), with a volume of 1,906,020 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £601.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

