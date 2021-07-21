JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Purchases $72,699.72 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 12,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $72,699.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,125.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 5,250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,445.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 4,065 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $24,715.20.

On Monday, June 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 5,725 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $34,407.25.

On Thursday, June 24th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $12,044.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $1,455.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 3,800 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,508.00.

Shares of JMP Group stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. JMP Group LLC has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

