Jobchain Hits One Day Volume of $189,720.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $189,720.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013746 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.76 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,982,258,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

