Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 160.80 ($2.10). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 154.60 ($2.02), with a volume of 653,620 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £688.22 million and a P/E ratio of -23.42.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

