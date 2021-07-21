Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $31,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $212.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.78.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

