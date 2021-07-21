JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.64 ($107.82).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €70.07 ($82.44). 2,786,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.