JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €11.30

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

