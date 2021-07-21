JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,635.56 ($47.50).

AAL traded up GBX 69.42 ($0.91) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,869.42 ($37.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,250.99. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market cap of £39.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have bought 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833 over the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

