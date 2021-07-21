JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

