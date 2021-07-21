JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,923. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

