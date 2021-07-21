JulSwap Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $9.60 million and $303,684.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00144972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,529.21 or 0.99947028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 534,926,388 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

