Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Up 2.8%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75.

Jumbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.