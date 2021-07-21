JustBet Price Tops $0.0010 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $2,248.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00102235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00144858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,636.54 or 0.99365125 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.