K21 Price Down 11.9% This Week (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, K21 has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001553 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $249,126.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00781329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,653,987 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

