Karbo Price Tops $0.0794 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Karbo has a market cap of $725,473.15 and approximately $800.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Karbo has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.24 or 0.00608467 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,137,289 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.