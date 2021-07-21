Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Kardex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Kardex alerts:

Shares of KRDXF remained flat at $$241.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Kardex has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $241.99.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.