Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $8.19 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 825,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFVIU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

