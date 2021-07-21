Kava Reaches Market Cap of $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00241572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00033962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

