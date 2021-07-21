KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €54.00 ($63.53).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 37,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,030. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.80. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

