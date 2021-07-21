Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Tops $70.27

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $14.05 million and $2.59 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $70.27 or 0.00220476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013593 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.48 or 0.00792143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

