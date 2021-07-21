KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $72.26 million and $3.58 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $123.27 or 0.00386210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00816686 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,195,125 coins and its circulating supply is 586,205 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

